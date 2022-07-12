Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena to support NDAs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 12 July,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray said, the Shiv Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure

Shiv Sena to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/Atul Kamble


Shiv Sena will be supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray said, the Shiv Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure, the PTI reported.

"Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs," he said.





"Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President," he added.

Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her. But we are not narrow minded, he said, according to the PTI.

Also Read: Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena had seen a revolt last month after party's strongman Eknath Shinde along with many other MLAs turned rebillion, this had also led to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the MVA government. Eknath Shinde, later took oath as Chief Minister of the state on June 30. 

NDA presidential candidate reportedly also has the support of several other party's including the YSR Congress Party, BJD and Akali Dal. She has been touring various states to seek the support from political parties.

Droupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra uddhav thackeray shiv sena bharatiya janata party news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK