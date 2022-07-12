Shiv Sena to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said, the Shiv Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/Atul Kamble

Shiv Sena will be supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray said, the Shiv Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure, the PTI reported.

"Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs," he said.

"Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President," he added.

Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her. But we are not narrow minded, he said, according to the PTI.

Shiv Sena had seen a revolt last month after party's strongman Eknath Shinde along with many other MLAs turned rebillion, this had also led to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the MVA government. Eknath Shinde, later took oath as Chief Minister of the state on June 30.

NDA presidential candidate reportedly also has the support of several other party's including the YSR Congress Party, BJD and Akali Dal. She has been touring various states to seek the support from political parties.

Droupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

(with PTI inputs)