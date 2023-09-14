Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad and Nashik to meet farmers

Aaditya Thackeray will visit Aurangabad and Nashik in Maharashtra over two days from Friday and interact with farmers

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit Aurangabad and Nashik over two days from Friday and interact with farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said, according to the PTI.

Making the announcement of Aaditya Thackeray's visit on X, Ambadas Danve said that Aaditya Thackeray will meet farmers in Nipani and Lohgaon in Paithan taluka as well as in Gurudhanora and Muddesh Wadgaon in Gangapur taluka in Aurangabad.

His Nashik tour will comprise visits to Bhendali, Vadangali and Sakur villages of Niphad, Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas, Danve added, as per the PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming that farmers in the state were in distress due to the long rain break in August but the Eknath Shinde government was not providing them relief.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday began hearing the disqualification pleas filed against each other by two rival Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, reported news agency PTI.

The hearing began around 10.30 am at the Vidhan Bhavan - the state legislature complex in south Mumbai - and continued till around 2 pm, reported PTI.

A total of 34 petitions are being heard. Both factions are being represented by their respective lawyers.

Talking to reporters, Anil Sakhre, the lawyer of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said his team did not receive relevant documents from the opposite side, reported PTI.

Ravindra Waikar, an MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, told media persons that Shinde group's claim (of not getting documents) was part of its delaying tactic.

"It is for the speaker to provide all relevant documents to both sides," he said.

He said the Thackeray faction wanted all the petitions to be clubbed and heard.

Waikar said the Supreme Court has held the whip issued by Sunil Prabhu, belonging to the Thackeray faction, as valid.

The hearing will resume next week.

In July, speaker Narwekar had issued notices to 40 MLAs of the Shinde-led Sena and 14 of the Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.

(with PTI inputs)