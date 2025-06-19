On Shiv Sena's foundation day, Ambadas Danve hit out at the Shinde faction. He said, today’s politics is muddied with loyalty being bought. He praised Shivsainiks’ spirit, likening them to Kapil Dev’s 1983 World Cup heroics. Danve reaffirmed Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and said only true Shiv Sainiks follow Bal Thackeray’s legacy.

Ambadas Danve. Pic/File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve claimed in an open letter on the occasion of Shiv Sena's foundation day on Thursday that, over the past few days, Maharashtra's politics have become muddied and "markets of inducements" have been set up to buy loyalty.

While making a very interesting statement relating cricket to politics and praising the efforts of Shivsainiks, Danve referred to all-rounder Kapil Dev's legendary knock of 175 during the India-Zimbabwe match in the 1983 World Cup. He further said he sees the iconic cricketer, known for his fighting spirit, in every Shivsainik.

Danve, without naming anyone, asserted that “The Shiv Sena faction (led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) cannot claim the legacy of party founder Bal Thackeray.

In today's situation, Bal Thackeray's mantra of '80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics' needs to be followed,” the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council said in the letter addressed to party workers, which he posted on his X handle.

Danve further stated that only Shiv Sainiks remember this formula today, and no one else — including "those who left us", in an indirect reference to the Shinde-led faction.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a rebellion led by Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. It also led to the collapse of the then Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Furthermore, Danve emphasised that "the politics in Maharashtra have become muddied. Markets of inducements have been set up to purchase loyalty. To remain stable in such a situation, there is a need to follow the principle of working 80 per cent for social causes and 20 per cent for politics.”

The rival faction cannot claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray, who is the "father of our organisation, and we can say this with confidence," he said.

He also stated that "There are a thousand problems around us which will encourage us to fight," the MLC said. The Shiv Sena, founded in 1966, came to power in 1995.

"We shall not take that long to come back to power now. We shall take up public issues and fight for them," he said in the letter.

Danve recalled that during the India-Zimbabwe cricket World Cup match on 18 June 1983 (a day before Shiv Sena's anniversary), Kapil Dev steered the Indian team to victory when no one thought it possible.

"I see a Kapil Dev in each Shivsainik. Our courage is our strength, and it should not waver. The Thackeray father-son (referring to Uddhav and his son Aaditya) are standing strong, and we should stand by them," he concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)