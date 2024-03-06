Additional sessions judge Rajesh Sasne rejected the accused’s bail application. The detailed order was not available as yet

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) leader murder: Accused denied bail x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A court on Tuesday denied bail to the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha The police arrested Amarendra Mishra under the Arms Act According to the police, Noronha had used a pistol for which Mishra held a licence

A court on Tuesday denied bail to the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, whose pistol was used to gun down Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. The police arrested Amarendra Mishra under the Arms Act, as Noronha, a local businessman and ‘social worker’, had allegedly used his weapon to kill Ghosalkar during a Facebook live session in suburban Borivli last month and later killed himself.

Also Read: Mumbai Police cracks down on owners of unregistered guns after Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Noronha had used a pistol for which Mishra held a licence. Mishra was booked under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act, which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it. Additional sessions judge Rajesh Sasne rejected the accused’s bail application. The detailed order was not available as yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever