Shiv Sena (UBT) leader murder: Accused denied bail

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Additional sessions judge Rajesh Sasne rejected the accused’s bail application. The detailed order was not available as yet

Key Highlights

  1. A court on Tuesday denied bail to the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha
  2. The police arrested Amarendra Mishra under the Arms Act
  3. According to the police, Noronha had used a pistol for which Mishra held a licence

A court on Tuesday denied bail to the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, whose pistol was used to gun down Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. The police arrested Amarendra Mishra under the Arms Act, as Noronha, a local businessman and ‘social worker’, had allegedly used his weapon to kill Ghosalkar during a Facebook live session in suburban Borivli last month and later killed himself.


Also Read: Mumbai Police cracks down on owners of unregistered guns after Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder


According to the police, Noronha had used a pistol for which Mishra held a licence. Mishra was booked under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act, which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it. Additional sessions judge Rajesh Sasne rejected the accused’s bail application. The detailed order was not available as yet.


