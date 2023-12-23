Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre over the security breach in Parliament and asserted that it is the responsibility of Home Minister Amit Shah to explain how the security breach happened.

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questions Home Minister for Parliament security breach x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre over the security breach in Parliament and asserted that it is the responsibility of Home Minister Amit Shah to explain how the security breach happened.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the Home Minister to tell how the security breach happened. Parliament Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi refuses to take accountability for suspending 146 MPs and shifting blame to Rahul Gandhi. People are asking the centre that they gave them the mandate to run the government and what is the centre doing to keep them safe."

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the centre that new bills were passed without any discussion in the Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is the overconfidence of the BJP, whenever they feel like it, they suspend the opposition leaders, they bring new bills in the House and the discussion takes place as per their wish. The central government has become arrogant under PM Modi and whenever a party becomes overconfident history is evident that it has lost."

Priyanka Chaturvedi further said that there are various issues such as inflation and unemployment, which are going to be raised in the upcoming 2024 polls.

"I cannot predict how many seats the INDIA bloc would win but we will raise the issues of inflation and employment. We will raise issue of women's safety, the Economy and especially ill-treatment of farmers in Maharashtra. We will tell the public how democracy is being trampled in the country," she added.

She also slammed General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and alleged that he was making statements that were politically driven rather than associated with Lord Ram.

"Champat Rai said that PM Modi is the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu. He even said that Murli Manohar Joshi and Advani who fought for Ram Temple's construction, there was no need for them to attend the consecration event. Even Shiv Sena (UBT) has not been invited for the event. Who can forget the contribution of Balasaheb Thackeray who has made a big contribution to this cause? The temple was built after the verdict of the Supreme Court and credit cannot be given to the BJP," she added.

On the terror attack on Poonch, she said that when Article 370 was abrogated Home Minister Amit Shah said that terrorism would be brought to an end in the valley, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored and Kashmiri Pandits would return to home but still soldiers continue to lose their life in the valley.

On the wrestlers' protest led by Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia, she said, "You are saving a man who has serious charges against him. The female wrestlers were promised that any persons associated with Brij Bhushan would not be elected to WFI. What Bajrang Punia had to do was shameful because he did not get justice. Today we have a government that is insensitive to the demand of these wrestlers."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.