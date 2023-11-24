Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have objected to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde being called Hinduhridaysamrat

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) objects to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde being called Hinduhridaysamrat x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) objected to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde being called Hinduhridaysamrat. A poster put up by a BJP candidate in Rajasthan assembly elections to welcome CM Shinde for poll campaign there has led to a slanging match between the two Shiv Sena factions, led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, reported the PTI.

On Friday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut objected to CM Eknath Shinde being touted on the poster as Hinduhridaysamrat (emperor of Hindu hearts), a title used to describe Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"What great deed has Shinde done to earn this title," Sanjay Raut said, while speaking to reporters, as per the PTI.

The poster was put up by workers of Balmukundacharya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency to welcome Shinde during the latter's recent poll campaign visit to Rajasthan.

"A new trend has started to term those who betrayed ideology for greed of power," Sanjay Raut said, in an apparent reference to CM Eknath Shinde and his group of 40 MLAs ditching Uddhav Thackeray last year to join the state government in Maharashtra.

The Eknath Shinde group termed Sanjay Raut's remarks as being the result of frustration.

"Why were leaders in Uddhav Thackeray group silent when Bal Thackeray was referred without the title during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray," Shiv Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant said, according to the PTI.

Responding to the controversy over Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde being labelled Hinduhridaysamrat, state BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "One should understand that somebody else puts up such banners. Will CM Eknath Shinde himself put up his own banner? Workers are enthusiastic about leaders. It is natural for workers to have feelings for Eknath Shinde, who they feel is going by the path followed by Bal Thackeray."

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde during his visit to Rajasthan on Thursday called for bringing a double engine government in the state. CM Shinde expressed his confidence that the voters will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections and there will be a definite change in Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

