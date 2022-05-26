Shiv Sena's Raut, Sanjay Pawar file papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of top MVA leaders

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and other ministers were present as the two filed their papers at the Legislative Assembly

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar filed nomination papers as Shiv Sena candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections here on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and other ministers were present as the two filed their papers at the Legislative Assembly.

“…all our ministers, MLAs, MPs and top leaders of the MVA were present….I can confidently say that both the candidates of Shiv Sena will win,” said Raut, who would be seeking a fourth consecutive Rajya Sabha term.

