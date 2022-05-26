Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena's Raut, Sanjay Pawar file papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of top MVA leaders

Shiv Sena's Raut, Sanjay Pawar file papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of top MVA leaders

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and other ministers were present as the two filed their papers at the Legislative Assembly

Shiv Sena's Raut, Sanjay Pawar file papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of top MVA leaders

Sanjay Raut. File pic


Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar filed nomination papers as Shiv Sena candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections here on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and other ministers were present as the two filed their papers at the Legislative Assembly.




“…all our ministers, MLAs, MPs and top leaders of the MVA were present….I can confidently say that both the candidates of Shiv Sena will win,” said Raut, who would be seeking a fourth consecutive Rajya Sabha term.


Show full article

shiv sena sanjay raut maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK