Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shivaji Maharaj Maharashtra govt to set up six Shiv Srushti theme complexes in state

Shivaji Maharaj: Maharashtra govt to set up six 'Shiv Srushti' theme complexes in state

Updated on: 14 June,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra government will set up "Shiv Srushti" theme complexes at six places to highlight the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Mangal Prabhat Lodha said these theme complexes will be part of an initiative of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC)

Shivaji Maharaj: Maharashtra govt to set up six 'Shiv Srushti' theme complexes in state

Representative image

Listen to this article
Shivaji Maharaj: Maharashtra govt to set up six 'Shiv Srushti' theme complexes in state
x
00:00

Maharashtra government will set up "Shiv Srushti" theme complexes at six places to highlight the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


The Maharashtra State Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said these theme complexes will be part of an initiative of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).


"A budgetary allocation of Rs 410 crore has been made for the purpose of building 'Shiv Srushti' at six places in Maharashtra. The complexes will come up at Shivneri (Pune district), Gorai (Mumbai), Buldhana, Aurangabad, Nashik and Ramtek (Nagpur district). They will comprise theme complexes focusing on the Shivaji Maharaj era, and will have libraries and museums. The complexes will be ready in a year's time," he said.


The museum at Shivneri will highlight Shivaji Maharaj's childhood.

In Mumbai's Gorai, 25 acres of land has been cleared of encroachments by the government and it will be used for a war museum to showcase Shivaji Maharaj's military prowess.

The minister further added Buldhana district will have a museum dedicated to Jijabai, the mother of the Maratha warrior king.

"Aurangabad district will focus on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj. The museum in Nashik will showcase the governance of Shivaji Maharaj, while the Ramtek facility will have a 'Hindavi Swaraj' museum," said Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

"Each museum will come up at a cost of Rs 50 crore," added Lodha.

Apart from Shivaji Maharaj-themed complexes, the Maharashtra government will also set up a theme complexe dedicated to the life and times of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar at Bhagur in Nashik district, while a similar facility will be set up at Karla near Lonavala in Pune district which will focus on the life of statesman and royal advisor Chanakya.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
maharashtra shivaji maharaj mumbai mumbai news india nashik pune gorai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK