Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that to protest against the government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on September 1, reported the PTI.



Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse in Malvan area of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, alleging that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation, according to the PTI.

A 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Uddhav Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is "height of shamelessness".

"Those creating obstructions in the MVA's morcha today in Malvan against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue are betrayers of the warrior king," he said, the news agency reported.

Uddhav Thackeray was referring to a clash between the workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP MP Narayan Rane after a MVA delegation went to Rajkot fort.

The party workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane reportedly clashed on Wednesday when the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse.

During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes were seen arguing with the police as Thackeray was inside the fort. Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Thackeray and Rane.

As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control. Talking about the clash, Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place. "I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said, the news agency reported.

Aaditya Thackeray criticises BJP over alleged corruption.

