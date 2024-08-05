Those residing in facility’s vicinity say fumes causing health issues, stench of charred bodies is carried by wind

Hindu Smashan Bhoomi at Shivaji Park

Shivaji Park crematorium's PNG furnace breaks down, increase in smoke reported

The piped natural gas (PNG) furnace at the Shivaji Park Hindu crematorium has been defunct for the past few days, pending repair work. As a result, the facility, where 100 to 120 bodies are cremated each month, is left with two electric furnaces and one open wood pyre. The staff at the crematorium said the electric furnaces require frequent repairs. “Mechanical problems occur, but the contractor responds quickly, and they are resolved in a day,” said Pratap Dethe, the caretaker at the crematorium. Another staff member noted that the PNG furnace has been in operation for the past couple of years since its announcement in 2016. “It is very easily damaged while taking out the ashes, and repair work takes a couple of days,” the staff member said.

While the crematorium manages with the electric furnaces when the gas furnace breaks down, there are times when it becomes a problem. “The time taken to cremate a body varies. It takes a couple of hours for bodies to turn to ash in the electric furnaces, but it may take more time depending on factors like the medical condition of the deceased or the size of the body. On such days, if even one furnace is dysfunctional, it is difficult to manage. It has not happened this time around,” a staff member said.

The damaged PNG furnace

Locals’ complaints

Recently, Parimal Sabnis, a resident living near Chaityabhoomi raised a complaint on X, noting, “Shivaji Park residents are facing severe air pollution from malfunctioning crematoriums. The constant smoke is causing health issues and may harm the upcoming Babasaheb Ambedkar statue.”

Speaking to mid-day, he said, “Whenever bodies are cremated, smoke fills up the area and it becomes very difficult for us to breathe. There might be some malfunction of the chimney, we have also written a complaint to the BMC.”

In the letter to the BMC on August 1, Sabnis said, “The malfunctioning exhaust systems of the traditional crematorium and constant smoke emissions from the electric crematorium have deteriorated air quality, leading to respiratory issues and discomfort due to smoke, ash particles and odour. This concern is heightened by the upcoming installation of the giant statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in his international smarak near our building. We fear crematorium pollutants could risk the statue’s material and integrity over time.”

Vaibhav Rege, another resident of Shivaji Park, said, “Smoke emanating from the crematorium is an issue for people living nearby, but I’m not sure to what extent it is a problem during the monsoons. Malfunctions are certainly a problem. We had to use the crematorium about a year ago, and even then, one of the furnaces

was dysfunctional.”

Chunwad Rawat, a security guard of a building opposite the crematorium, said, “The smoke and the stench of burning bodies impact us when the wind is blowing in our direction. It becomes difficult to even eat when that happens.” An employee at one of the offices in the building said, “I have been working in the area for the last few months, we are used to the smell and the smoke now. It is only strong when the wind speed is fast.”

OfficialSpeak

Balasaheb Kawale, medical officer of health in charge of crematoria, said, “There are fire bricks in the furnace to maintain the temperature which break frequently and require replacement. The pollution control system has become old and needs to be replaced. We have made a representation to higher-ups and are awaiting a response. We are also deliberating on using another technology but its effectiveness is still under assessment.”