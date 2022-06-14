Breaking News
Shivaji Park murder case: Who exactly murdered my mom? Son moves HC, seeks status of forensic proof

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Main accused in 2015 Shivaji Park case, a carpenter, was acquitted last year as the trial court observed that the cops had failed to produce any forensic evidence

Beleza Cardozo was found murdered in her flat in November 2015


Seven years after Beleza Cardozo was found murdered in her Shivaji Park flat, the case has again come to fore. Her son has recently moved the Bombay High Court against the acquittal of the accused last year, and also sought to know if the forensic evidence related to the case was still available. This query was made as the sessions court had, while acquitting the accused, observed that cops failed to produce forensic materials as evidence on record and that the witness’s statement was insufficient to prove guilt and the last seen theory. The HC was, however, informed last week that the forensic evidence was preserved.

Lack of police efforts




Advocate Swapnil Ambure, for the deceased’s son Boris Cardozo, said, “We have raised concerns about lack of police efforts to probe the forensic angle which would have been crucial for the case. A criminal appeal has been filed in the HC challenging the acquittal and to confirm if the prosecution had preserved the forensic evidence.”


