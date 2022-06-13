‘Shocking’ Thane creek pollution jolts forest dept

Mangrove Cell registers case against MIDC under Wildlife Act, days after mid-day’s report highlighted heavy presence of pollutants in the protected water body

The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. File pic

Rattled by a report in this newspaper, the Mangrove Cell of the forest department has registered a case against the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for poisoning aquatic wildlife at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Earlier, a lab analysis of the water sample from the protected water body had shown a heavy presence of pollutants that activists called “shocking”.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest, Mangrove Cell, said, “An official from Ghansoli office has filed a preliminary offence report under Sections 29 and 32 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The water samples are also being sent for analysis.” The sections mentioned deal with illegally entering a sanctuary and poisoning wildlife. Violators can be jailed up to seven years.

Environmentalist Stalin D of NGO Vanashakti had complained about the pollution of the creek due to leaking effluents from a pipeline running through MIDC. He presented a lab report of the water sample that showed toxic levels way beyond permissible limits, posing a serious threat to the biodiversity and marine life at the sanctuary.

