‘Shocking’ Thane creek pollution jolts forest dept

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Mangrove Cell registers case against MIDC under Wildlife Act, days after mid-day’s report highlighted heavy presence of pollutants in the protected water body

‘Shocking’ Thane creek pollution jolts forest dept

The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. File pic


Rattled by a report in this newspaper, the Mangrove Cell of the forest department has registered a case against the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for poisoning aquatic wildlife at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Earlier, a lab analysis of the water sample from the protected water body had shown a heavy presence of pollutants that activists called “shocking”.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest, Mangrove Cell, said, “An official from Ghansoli office has filed a preliminary offence report under Sections 29 and 32 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The water samples are also being sent for analysis.” The sections mentioned deal with illegally entering a sanctuary and poisoning wildlife. Violators can be jailed up to seven years.




Environmentalist Stalin D of NGO Vanashakti had complained about the pollution of the creek due to leaking effluents from a pipeline running through MIDC. He presented a lab report of the water sample that showed toxic levels way beyond permissible limits, posing a serious threat to the biodiversity and marine life at the sanctuary.


