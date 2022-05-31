Shopkeeper’s son from Latur cracks UPSC in 2nd attempt, says 'time to pay back society'

A first-generation learner in his family, Sabbanwad proudly says, 'I will be the first officer in my entire family. My father is a shopkeeper and my mother a homemaker. My parents are happy that their child will soon be an officer'

A first-generation learner in his family, Sabbanwad proudly says, "I will be the first officer in my entire family. My father is a shopkeeper and my mother a homemaker. My parents are happy that their child will soon be an officer." A resident of Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil of Latur, the 26-year-old did his schooling will help of scholarships from the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay in Latur and is a civil engineering graduate from a government college in Pune.

While Sabbanwad never dreamt of becoming an officer, his life experiences growing up in a rural setting inspired him to appear for the civil services exam. He now aims to work in the education and health sectors. Speaking of his stint working in the private sector as an engineer for a few years, Sabbanwad says,” I felt like I was not contributing much in that profession. I always had a passion to be a teacher. I quit my private sector job and started taking personal coaching classes. Besides this, on weekends I used to go to ashram schools in rural Pune districts to teach marginalised students. The disparity in the education sector in the rural and urban areas inspired me to take up a profession which would help students.”

