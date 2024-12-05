A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a bouncer at Salman Khan's Mumbai shoot, invoking Lawrence Bishnoi's name

An unauthorised individual reportedly gained access to the set where Salman Khan was filming in central Mumbai and allegedly issued threats in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. The suspect, identified as Satish Verma has been taken to the Shivaji Park police station for questioning.

Verma, who works as a junior artist in films, attempted to take photographs at the location where Khan was scheduled to shoot. When a bouncer on the set intervened and stopped him, an argument ensued between the two. During the altercation, Verma allegedly threatened the bouncer, saying, "Should I call Lawrence?"

Sources from Mumbai Police revealed that Salman Khan was not present at the set at the time of the incident. Verma is currently in police custody, and the investigation is ongoing, with all angles being carefully examined.