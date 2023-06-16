Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh
Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home
Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Show cause notice for private firm that broke water tunnel

Show-cause notice for private firm that broke water tunnel

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai was left facing a citywide 10 per cent cut due to the error of a construction firm back in April; mistake could cost company Rs 75 crore

Show-cause notice for private firm that broke water tunnel

The repairs of the tunnel. File pic

Listen to this article
Show-cause notice for private firm that broke water tunnel
x
00:00

Nearly seven months after a builder digging an illegal borewell in Thane punctured a tunnel, causing Mumbai a loss of 650 million litres of water, the BMC will send the company a show-cause notice today.  In an attempt to make a watertight case against the violator, in the notice the BMC will mention the amount of the fine imposed on the construction company, and the trouble caused by the puncturing of the tunnel.


On November 8, 2022, the BMC water tunnel was punctured at Wagle Estate. The BMC completed repairs on the tunnel on April 18, 2023, in 18 days. During this period the city faced a 10 per cent water cut.


Water from the tunnel was being pumped into this storm water drain at the work plot. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Water from the tunnel was being pumped into this storm water drain at the work plot. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said, “We are going to send a show-cause notice to the offender. We will give a time of a week or two weeks for a reply. After receiving the reply, we will start further action. We had already issued notice to the concerned within a week of the incident. Now we are sending the notice, the amount of the fine, and information about the trouble caused by the puncturing of the tunnel. We have taken this decision considering the legal aspect.”

On March 28, 2023 the BMC registered an FIR against the developer under IPC Section 430 at the Sri Nagar police station, Thane. The BMC has decided to recover around Rs 75 crore from the offender as fine. The cost of repairing the tunnel is Rs 13.88 crore. BMC will recover 5-times the  cost of repair and recover the cost of water.

650 mn lts
Quantity of water wasted due to the puncture and repairs

Do you practice ecotourism?
brihanmumbai municipal corporation thane thane crime mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK