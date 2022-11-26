×
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala's father under police scanner

Updated on: 26 November,2022 06:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Delhi cops checking to see if Amin Poonawala visited Aftab in Delhi, if he was aware of murder

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner

Aftab Poonawala; (right) cops escort him (bending down) from Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI


Aftab Poonawala’s father Amin is currently under the scanner of Delhi police in connection with the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar. Sources said that cops are checking if Amin had visited his son at his rented flat in Mehrauli, Delhi, between May and October. The probe into his role in the crime started after it was revealed that Amin was in constant touch with Aftab and that he was also aware that his son used to beat up Walkar even when they lived in Vasai.

