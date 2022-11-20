Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags

Delhi police launches fresh search to look for body parts that may have been disposed off recently

In the CCTV footage, Aftab Poonawalla is seen leaving his residence in Chhatrapur, carrying a bag on his back, and holding an additional bag in his hand

The Delhi police, investigating the case of Shraddha Walkar, have managed to procure CCTV footage from October 18, where accused Aftab Poonawalla can be seen walking near his residence in Chhatrapur, around 4 am. In the footage, he is seen carrying a bag on his back, and holding an additional bag in his hand. The officials suspect that some parts of Shraddha’s body were disposed off recently, and a fresh search has been launched in the forested area.



Officers undertook search operations in the forest area of Chhatrapur

Multiple teams of the Delhi police with around a dozen officers entered the forest area of Chhatrapur to carry out fresh search operations to recover Shraddha’s body parts. Another team is in Gurugram where Poonawalla worked with an event management and marketing company called Cvent India. The search was carried out in an open area, and the police have recovered a black polythene bag, but they have not revealed what was retrieved.

According to sources, over the last few days, the police have recovered some human skeletons, mostly bones, which have been sent to the forensic lab. “The recoveries have been made based on the identification of locations given by the accused, and further search is underway. The skeletons found inside the forest have been sent to the forensic team, and their report is awaited,” an officer with the Delhi Police said.

According to sources, the bones recovered from the forest comprise femur, radius, ulna, and patella. Officials said that this also confirms how he chopped up the body into various pieces before disposing it off inside the forest. Sources in the Delhi police said that the narcotics test is likely to be conducted on Monday. The police have already received permission from the court.

