Poonawala moved to a rental flat in Chhatarpur area of South Delhi on May 15, and Walkar is believed to have moved in with him

Poonawala in New Delhi. File pic

The food order history on Zomato app has now become a crucial piece of evidence that the Delhi police could use during Aftab Poonawala’s narco analysis test, said sources. It could help in establishing the day he allegedly killed Shradhha Walkar, they added.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal