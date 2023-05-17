Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’

Updated on: 17 May,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Family says still awaiting full recovery of missing body parts, while also asking questions about what action has been taken against local cops for their negligence

Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’

Vikas Walkar has filed a petition in Delhi court, seeking the remains of his daughter. Pic/Hanif Patel


It has been a year since I lost my daughter, but we have not been able to conduct her last rites yet,” said Vikas Walkar, whose daughter Shraddha Walkar was hacked, making her case hit headlines in Mumbai and Delhi last year. “The Delhi cops have found only 13-14 pieces of her body,” said the teary-eyed Vasai resident, adding that he is also waiting to see MBVV cops face action for negligence.
 
Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha had been in a romantic relationship for some years and had been living together in a flat at Mehrauli, Delhi. He is suspected to have murdered Shraddha on May 18 last year, chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator. He dumped the bags in the jungle of Mehrauli, the cops said.

