Shraddha Walkar’s father meets new police chief of MBVV, requests to conduct thorough investigation

Vikas Walkar (R) with newly-appointed commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Madhukar Pandey. Pic/Hanif Patel

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar - who was brutally killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi, met the newly-appointed commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Madhukar Pandey on Friday.

The meeting went on for around 40 minutes at the Police Commissioner's office in Mira Road. “I met the police commissioner and have requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the November 2020 complaint letter of my daughter Shraddha who submitted it before Tulinj police station. Had the police acted swiftly on my daughter’s written complaint against Poonawala, my daughter would have been alive,” Walkar told media persons.

“The commissioner has promised all help and I am thankful to him,” he added.

Speaking about the DNA report, Walkar said, “It is a crucial piece of evidence in the case.”

Walkar was accompanied by a political person, who waited for around 10 minutes outside Police Commissioner’s office, for his arrival.

Sources have said that during the meeting, police chief Pandey called his counterparts in Delhi to take stock of the situation.

