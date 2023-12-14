Six held as Maharashtra Police claim to have foiled a robbery bid in Raigad district

The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district Thursday arrested six persons and claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company

The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district Thursday arrested six persons and claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company, an official said.

The Khopoli police in the district were alerted around 12.50 am on Wednesday that a group of men were planning to commit robbery at a godown stocked with iron products, the official said.

A team led by inspector Balasaheb Khade of the local crime branch laid a trap and arrested six men when they arrived at the godown.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, worth about Rs 45,000, with a live cartridge, knives, iron rods and chilli powder from the suspects, he said.

A case has been registered against the six under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a local court has remanded them in police custody till December 16.

ATS arrests man with pistol, 28 live rounds in Maharashtra's Bhandara district

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a young man from Bhandara district after recovering a pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds from him, officials from the agency said on Thursday.

The Nagur unit of ATS on Wednesday raided a house at Bhuyar village in Paoni tehsil of Bhandara district, about 60 km from here, and recovered the sophisticated firearm and bullets from accused Shubham Shambharkar, they said.

The ATS action came on inputs that Shambharkar (22) was trying to sell the weapon. According to the ATS, he is involved in illegal sales of liquor.

During a search of the house, the ATS found one pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds, said an ATS official. A case was then registered at the Paoni police station under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Shambharkar's uncle was involved in thefts on railway premises, said an ATS official, adding that police are studying the young man's call data records to determine how he got hold of the weapon and bullets.

Officials also claimed that Shambharkar would threaten the locals with the pistol to terrorise them. (With inputs from PTI)