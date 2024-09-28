Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Malegaon Blast 16 years on victims are still waiting for justice

Malegaon Blast: 16 years on, victims are still waiting for justice

Updated on: 28 September,2024 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The prosecution has already delivered its final submissions, and the defence is slated to begin closing arguments on September 30. However, families who have lost loved ones have endured an agonising wait for justice.

Malegaon Blast: 16 years on, victims are still waiting for justice

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Malegaon Blast: 16 years on, victims are still waiting for justice
x
00:00

Sixteen years have passed since the 2008 Malegaon bomb, which killed six people and injured over 100. Nonetheless, as the trial draws to a close, the victims and their families continue to await justice.


The prosecution has already delivered its final submissions, and the defence is slated to begin closing arguments on September 30. However, families who have lost loved ones have endured an agonising wait for justice.


Malegaon blast: Attack killed 6


The Malegaon blast occurred on September 29, 2008, when an explosive device mounted to a motorbike detonated near a mosque in Malegaon, roughly 200 kilometres from Mumbai. The attack resulted in six deaths and more than 100 injuries.

Several people, including Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni, are on trial on accusations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) initiated the inquiry, which was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

"The trial is now finally approaching its end, and we expect the court to conclude it soon," said advocate Shahid Nadeem, who represents the victims. He also expressed concern over the ATS's lack of interest in the case, which has delayed justice for the victims.

Malegaon blast: Man says trial has been dragged

Nisar Ahmed, who lost his son Sayed Azhar in the blast, expressed unhappiness with the trial's poor progress. He believes the trial has dragged on due to the accused's influence, but he is still hopeful that justice will be served. He encouraged the court to treat the case seriously and to conclude it as soon as possible in the victims' best interests.

During the trial, the prosecution questioned 323 witnesses, 34 of whom turned hostile. The defence introduced eight witnesses, seven of whom were called by Purohit.

Malegaon blast: NIA submitted chargesheet in 2016

In 2016, the NIA submitted a chargesheet that cleared Pragya Thakur and three others — Shyam Sahu, Praveen Takalki, and Shivnarayan Kalsangra — of any participation, citing a lack of evidence. However, the court only released Sahu, Kalsangra, and Takalki, while Thakur will still face prosecution.

The court also withdrew the accused's harsh Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges from that period.

On October 30, 2018, charges were formally filed against seven suspects under the UAPA and IPC. The accusations included sections 16 (terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy to perform a terrorist act) of the UAPA, as well as sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 324 (causing pain), and 153(a) (promoting hatred between religious communities) of the IPC.

The trial began in 2018, and the recording of witness testimony ended in September 2022.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malegaon mumbai mumbai news terror attack maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK