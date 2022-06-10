Slight drop in daily Covid-19 cases, TPR rises to 9.64 per cent in Mumbai

With the addition, Mumbai’s caseload increased to 10,75,243, while the death toll rose to 19,570 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day

A cop is jabbed during a vaccination drive at Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai on Thursday reported a marginal drop in Covid-19 cases with 1,702 infections, 63 less than the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,765 cases. The city’s test positivity rate (TPR) increases to 9.64 per cent, it said.

With the addition, Mumbai’s caseload increased to 10,75,243, while the death toll rose to 19,570 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day. The city recorded a death linked to Covid-19 after a gap of four days, the civic body said in its bulletin.

The active case count has risen to 7,998 from 7,000 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate dipped to 97 per cent from 98 per cent, the BMC said. The daily Covid-19 cases in the city have been steadily rising since the last one month and the single-day case count has registered over three fold rise since May end.

