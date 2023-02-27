Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Some wrong info in Maha governors Budget session speech says Aaditya Thackeray

Some wrong info in Maha governor's Budget session speech, says Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 27 February,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

He was speaking to reporters on the premises of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature

Some wrong info in Maha governor's Budget session speech, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray. File Photo/Ashish Rane


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said state governor Ramesh Bais' speech had some "wrong information" and that several projects mentioned were started by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.


He was speaking to reporters on the premises of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature.
The session began with the governor's customary address to members of both Houses.



The governor's speech reflects the state government's policies and plans.


"Statements in the governor's speech regarding the World Economic Forum meeting held at Davos were slightly wrong as most of the projects were either started by us or progressed when we were in power. Looks like someone has misled him (the governor)".

The governor said the state government (of Eknath Shinde and BJP) signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the WEF meet last month.

Also read: Big win for Maharashtra, says Aaditya Thackeray following Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation

"The minutes of the December 13, 2022 meeting are not yet finalised but the same companies went to Davos later and signed MoUs with Maharashtra again. Whatever this government says, it cannot be taken at face value," said Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Commenting on the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I have not gone into details of the case but whoever speaks what the Union government doesn't want to hear, such people are targeted through probe agencies. We have seen a similar pattern regarding many leaders from the Opposition who chose to speak the truth".

The new government was formed last June after Eknath Shinde pulled down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA dispensation, which had been in power since November 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Should Joshimath subsidence be declared as a national disaster?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra aaditya thackeray Shiv Sena MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK