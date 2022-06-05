South Mumbai hospitals to be affected due to water cuts

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in F South Ward (Parel), including hospitals like KEM, Wadia and Tata

Representative Image

With work underway to connect water lines near Sewri bus depot, water supply will be disconnected from 10 am on Tuesday, till 10 am on Wednesday.

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in F South Ward (Parel), including hospitals like KEM, Wadia and Tata.

Even A (Colaba, Fort, CST), B (Dongri, JJ Hospital) and E (Byculla) wards will be affected. Other areas to be affected in the A, B and E wards include Central Railway, BPT, Naval Dockyard, and St George Hospital.

Show full article