Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > South Mumbai hospitals to be affected due to water cuts

South Mumbai hospitals to be affected due to water cuts

Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in F South Ward (Parel), including hospitals like KEM, Wadia and Tata

South Mumbai hospitals to be affected due to water cuts

Representative Image


With work underway to connect water lines near Sewri bus depot, water supply will be disconnected from 10 am on Tuesday, till 10 am on Wednesday.

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in F South Ward (Parel), including hospitals like KEM, Wadia and Tata. 




Even A (Colaba, Fort, CST), B (Dongri, JJ Hospital) and E (Byculla) wards will be affected. Other areas to be affected in the A, B and E wards include Central Railway, BPT, Naval Dockyard, and St George Hospital.


Show full article

KEM Hospital tata memorial hospital brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK