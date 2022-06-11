Southwest monsoon arrives in Mumbai: IMD

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On June 10, Mumbai received the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. The southern part of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall

As India gears up for the rainy season, the Southwest monsoon has advanced in Mumbai from today, as per India Meteorological Department. Apart from Mumbai, southwest monsoon has also arrived in Konkan, some parts of Madhya Maharashtra.






