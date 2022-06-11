Southwest monsoon arrives in Mumbai: IMD

On June 10, Mumbai received the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. The southern part of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall

Repersentative image

As India gears up for the rainy season, the Southwest monsoon has advanced in Mumbai from today, as per India Meteorological Department. Apart from Mumbai, southwest monsoon has also arrived in Konkan, some parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Mumbai today 11th June 2022 pic.twitter.com/46inW7wYft — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2022

