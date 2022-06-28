Breaking News
SP Group's Pallonji Mistry dies at 93

Updated on: 28 June,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday. Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.

He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.




