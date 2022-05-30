Space crunch: BMC’s excuse for scary ramp at Kora Kendra

Civic officials say the sudden slope on the Kora Kendra flyover is within permissible limits and is in accordance with safety standards

The slope on the Kora Kendra flyover in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The steel slope of ramp at the western side of the long-pending east-west flyover at Kora Kendra, Borivli has now raised concerns over safety of vehicles. However, BMC officials have clarified that there is no need to worry as per the safety standards and added that the ramp is on the steep side due to space crunch.

“The slope is not that sharp. A slope of 1:20 gradient is considered safe and the ramp is within this limit. The design was finalised after maintaining a certain height on S V Road and the other cross road where the flyover ends. The flyover is safe for vehicular movement,” said Satish Thosar, chief engineer of the bridges department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A gradient of 1:20 ratio means one unit (feet or metre) rise of the ramp after 20 units (feet/metres) of distance. “This is considered safe for light as well as heavy vehicles. Generally the slope of the bridges in the city are 1:25 or 1:30. For example Dadar TT bridge has a ramp of 1:25 gradient. Sometimes the decision has to be taken considering other factors. At the Sun City in Vile Parle, the slope is nearly around 1:16 as there wasn’t much scope for extension of ramp at the junction on the east side, creating constraints in planning of the bride and restricting only light vehicles on it,” said Chandrashekar Khandekar, structural engineer and former engineer with the bridges department.

