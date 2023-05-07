Breaking News
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 22 per cent water
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
Mumbai Crime: Teenager loots jewellery store using plastic gun
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Special flight to bring back Maha students stuck in violence hit Manipur CM Eknath Shinde

Special flight to bring back Maha students stuck in violence-hit Manipur: CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 07 May,2023 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status

Special flight to bring back Maha students stuck in violence-hit Manipur: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Special flight to bring back Maha students stuck in violence-hit Manipur: CM Eknath Shinde
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said a special flight will be arranged for students from the state currently stuck in the riot-hit Manipur.


Violent clashes broke out recently between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which has so far displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54.



The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.


CM Shinde in an official statement said his government was keeping a watch on the situation in Manipur.

"There are 22 students (in Manipur) from Maharashtra. I have spoken to two of them - Vikash Sharma and Tushar Awhad - and assured them of arranging a special flight to return home. I told them not to be afraid of anything, the state is making all the necessary arrangements to bring them back safely,¿ he said.

The students were studying in some of the technology institutes based in Manipur, the release said.

"I have also spoken to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manoj Sounik and other state officials to make the necessary arrangements. We are currently watching the situation closely,” the CM said.

Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last few days.

Also read: Fadnavis speaks to Manipur CM, urges to provide Maharashtra students security amid tensions

People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.

Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march through the town as soon as the curfew relaxation ended at 10 am. In all, 120-125 Army columns have been deployed in the entire riot-hit state.

Sources said some 10,000 soldiers, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in Manipur.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Eknath Shinde news manipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK