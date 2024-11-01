Breaking News
SpiceJet clears staff payments of Rs 310 crore

SpiceJet clears staff payments of Rs 310 crore

Updated on: 01 November,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Also clears TDS, PF contributions and GST liabilities

SpiceJet clears staff payments of Rs 310 crore

Representation pic/iSTOCK

SpiceJet has given its employees a reason to cheer this Diwali by clearing long-pending dues, which include TDS of employees for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25 and pending salaries. In addition to the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source), SpiceJet fulfilled other significant financial obligations, including the disbursal of pending salaries, Provident Fund (PF) contributions, and clearing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) liabilities. These collectively amount to approximately Rs 600 crore.


”The TDS dues cleared by the airline, which include the employees’ TDS as well, amounts to Rs 310 crore,” said a senior official from SpiceJet. The clearance of these dues comes as a welcome Diwali gift to the airline’s workforce, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting financial resolutions. A crew member, requesting anonymity, told mid-day, “This comes as a huge relief for all of us. Many of us have to buy gifts for our family members for Diwali, and for the past few months, our salaries have been delayed. This time, we will be able to buy some gifts for our family. Also, by clearing TDS, we can be sure that there will be no fine levied upon us after the salary is credited.”


Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “We are committed to setting our house in order and are pleased to have cleared all pending TDS dues. The successful clearance of dues marks a significant step forward for SpiceJet. It reinforces the airline’s commitment to financial stability and responsible business practices. With a stronger financial position, SpiceJet is well-equipped to continue its growth trajectory and provide exceptional air travel services to its valued customers.”


