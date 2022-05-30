Stay alert: Health experts tell students, teachers amid rise in COVID-19, monkeypox cases

With schools and colleges set to reopen soon, doctors say there is no need to worry as long as precautionary measures are taken

Students appear for SSC exams at Saraswati Mandir High School on March 15. Health experts have suggested wearing masks and frequently sanitising hands. File pic

As most schools and colleges are reopening from June 1, health experts have cautioned parents, schools and children to be on guard, in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases, alert for monkeypox as well as monsoon-related seasonal flu.

“As schools begin to prepare for opening in early June, it’s time to remind students, teachers, parents, and support staff to start preparing for health safety at school. With communal living and students sharing classroom space, spreading colds and viruses is easy if everyone is not careful. These tips can help keep everyone from getting sick while COVID and other diseases such as monkeypox continue to linger around us,” said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of global health at University of Washington-Seattle and an expert on infectious diseases.

Dr Hira said, “Schools and parents should ensure that the students adhere to safety tips such as washing of hands, carrying and using sanitiser, wearing masks while in public and during recess. The most important one being not going to school if showing symptoms or feeling unwell. Apart from this, students should be allowed to carry mobile phones so that their parents can be called in case of emergency.”

