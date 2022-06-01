Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Striking nurses hold talks with state medical education minister

Striking nurses hold talks with state medical education minister

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Over 15,000 nurses from state-run hospitals, including 1,500 in Mumbai, went on strike to protest the state government's decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses

Striking nurses hold talks with state medical education minister

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


State Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday met a delegation of nurses of government hospitals, who have been on strike since May 28, an association of nurses said.

Over 15,000 nurses from state-run hospitals, including 1,500 in Mumbai, went on strike to protest the state government's decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses.




Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) general secretary Sumitra Tote said a decision on whether to continue the strike will be taken after the minutes of the meeting with the state medical education minister are received.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK