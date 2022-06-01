Striking nurses hold talks with state medical education minister

Over 15,000 nurses from state-run hospitals, including 1,500 in Mumbai, went on strike to protest the state government's decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

State Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday met a delegation of nurses of government hospitals, who have been on strike since May 28, an association of nurses said.

Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) general secretary Sumitra Tote said a decision on whether to continue the strike will be taken after the minutes of the meeting with the state medical education minister are received.

