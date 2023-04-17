Breaking News
Students from colleges across Maharashtra to participate in State Youth Parliament in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 April,2023 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The students would be interacting with Governor Ramesh Bais on April 18 at Raj Bhavan on democracy and youth participation

Students from colleges across Maharashtra to participate in State Youth Parliament in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


78 students from various colleges across Maharashtra would be participating in the State Youth Parliament 2023 at the Mumbai University campus, Kalina on April 18 and 19 for what has been described as "encouraging democratic values among youth."


There are 27 elected representatives from different colleges who would be running the Parliament. The initiative has been organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS), the Higher and Technical Education Department, the Government of Maharashtra and UNICEF.  



The 59 students of NSS contested for 27 posts among 78 voters from 10 universities. The election process was conducted freely and fairly to make the students understand its importance.


The elected representatives along with selected members would now participate in the Youth Parliament on April 19 raising questions, giving solutions to problems and discussing issues of national interest.  

The students would be interacting with Governor Ramesh Bais on April 18 at Raj Bhavan on democracy and youth participation. They would be also visiting the state legislative assembly and council halls to learn the functioning.

(With inputs from UNICEF)

