Students heave sigh of relief after Maharashtra HSC result; teachers applaud them for their courage amid pandemic

Ishaan Jain from PACE Junior college in Dadar (right) Aarya Joshi of Thakur Vidya in Kandivli

Anxiety reigned supreme during this year's HSC board exams, as students feared both the COVID-19 and the offline test after two years of virtual schooling. Some said they were denied a level playing field because of the government’s decision to hold the state board exams offline, while students from other boards wrote their papers online.

The fear followed multiple failed attempts to go online, including a Supreme Court case. After being out of practice for two years, HSC students in the state wrote exams in-person this year. Consequences: Too many complaints and concerns were raised, including being unable to finish the entire paper in the given frame time and the exam's level of difficulty.

Talking about his fears and doubts pertaining to the HSC exam and the result, Ishaan Jain from PACE Junior college in Dadar said, "I was definitely nervous about writing the exams in-person. The last offline exam I wrote was in Std X. The shift to offline exams after two years of both virtual classes and tests was difficult for us physically as well emotionally. Although, our teachers were very supportive and did everything they could to help us. Until the last day, I kept wishing for the exams to be held online.” Jain, who scored 96.77%, “expected to score better, since my exams went very well."

