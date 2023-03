Some were lucky to get transfer to countries like Uzbekistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, facilitated by the Ukrainian government

Sahil Pal. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

As the war in Ukraine continues, Indian MBBS students have moved on, with some transferring to other nations under a programme offered by the Ukrainian government. The students, who were in their first year at Ukraine’s medical colleges when the war began last year, had to start afresh in Russia, but they are happy.