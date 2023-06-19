"Such people come and go": Sanjay Raut slams Manisha Kayande for joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Manisha Kayande joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took "kachra" jibe at MLC Manisha Kayande, who has joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and said "such people come and go".

"Let it go. What difference does it make? I don't know where did she come from. I don't know where did she go. I don't know who brought her to the party. I don't know who made gave her the MLC post. Such people come and go. I call them kachra," Raut told media persons.

Kayande joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday. She said she wanted to do some constructive work.

"I wanted to do some constructive work that's why I joined the Shiv Sena. It's the first time in the history of Shiv Sena that a woman has been made a secretary of the party I'm very happy," Kayande said.

Kayande, a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, was removed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson on Sunday.

Shinde hoped that Kayande will work for the empowerment of women.

"I have welcomed her and also given her the post of secretary in Shiv Sena and I hope she will work for woman empowerment," he said.

