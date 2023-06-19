Breaking News
Thane: Court acquits man accused of rape, murder of minor girl
Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies at separate events
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Such people come and go Sanjay Raut slams Manisha Kayande for joining Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena

"Such people come and go": Sanjay Raut slams Manisha Kayande for joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Updated on: 19 June,2023 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Manisha Kayande joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article
"Such people come and go": Sanjay Raut slams Manisha Kayande for joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took "kachra" jibe at MLC Manisha Kayande, who has joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and said "such people come and go".


"Let it go. What difference does it make? I don't know where did she come from. I don't know where did she go. I don't know who brought her to the party. I don't know who made gave her the MLC post. Such people come and go. I call them kachra," Raut told media persons.


Kayande joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday. She said she wanted to do some constructive work.


"I wanted to do some constructive work that's why I joined the Shiv Sena. It's the first time in the history of Shiv Sena that a woman has been made a secretary of the party I'm very happy," Kayande said.

Kayande, a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, was removed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson on Sunday.

Shinde hoped that Kayande will work for the empowerment of women.

"I have welcomed her and also given her the post of secretary in Shiv Sena and I hope she will work for woman empowerment," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Sanjay Raut Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK