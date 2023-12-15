Sudhir Mungantiwar says report on Kharghar heatstroke deaths may be tabled during ongoing session

Fourteen people died due to heatstroke during a function attended by Amit Shah, and a report about it might be presented in the ongoing session of Maharashtra assembly, as per Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar suggested that a report concerning the deaths of 14 individuals due to heatstroke during a function attended by Union Minister Amit Shah might be presented in the ongoing session of the Maharashtra assembly. The incident occurred in April during an event to confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, according to a report in PTI.

The report stated the minister of cultural affairs, Mungantiwar, stressed that the event wasn't controversial, citing the weather service's forecast of 34 degrees Celsius. Ten women and four men tragically lost their lives to sunstroke at the event, which took place in an open space in Kharghar, Raigad district.

"The report could be tabled in the house during the ongoing session. There is nothing controversial about the incident because the meteorological department had predicted a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius," Mungantiwar was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

He explained that although the event was planned by the cultural affairs ministry close to Mumbai, the timing was set at the convenience of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari so that their supporters could attend early.

He also said, "It is true that the cultural affairs ministry had organised the event near Mumbai. However, the timing was decided as per their (Appasaheb Dharmadhikari) availability. They told us their followers can come early for the event."

Opposition parties condemned the Eknath Shinde-led state government for the killings, claiming it was mismanaged and demanding an investigation. Mungantiwar's remarks raise the prospect of bringing up this issue during the current assembly meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mungantiwar lashed out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for insinuating that he was the reason behind the Backward Class Commission chief resignation; he labelled Wadettiwar as an "outright liar".

Speaking to journalists at Suyog residence during a casual interaction for out-of-town reporters covering the legislature sessions, Mungantiwar criticised Wadettiwar's assertions.

Wadettiwar from the Congress party had alleged that a BJP minister from Vidarbha had insulted Nirgude, resulting in Nirgude's resignation from the commission's chairmanship. He also claimed that members of the backward class panel were facing threats and coercion to resign.

