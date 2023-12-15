Breaking News
Mumbai: Trees near flyovers being pruned to avoid mishaps
Mural of late Goa CM Parrikar adds colour to Mapusa-Calangute road
Mumbai school trust transferred Rs 24 cr to pvt entity in 3 yrs; audit recommended
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM Friday
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sudhir Mungantiwar says report on Kharghar heatstroke deaths may be tabled during ongoing session

Sudhir Mungantiwar says report on Kharghar heatstroke deaths may be tabled during ongoing session

Updated on: 15 December,2023 01:30 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fourteen people died due to heatstroke during a function attended by Amit Shah, and a report about it might be presented in the ongoing session of Maharashtra assembly, as per Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Sudhir Mungantiwar says report on Kharghar heatstroke deaths may be tabled during ongoing session

Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo)

Listen to this article
Sudhir Mungantiwar says report on Kharghar heatstroke deaths may be tabled during ongoing session
x
00:00

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar suggested that a report concerning the deaths of 14 individuals due to heatstroke during a function attended by Union Minister Amit Shah might be presented in the ongoing session of the Maharashtra assembly. The incident occurred in April during an event to confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, according to a report in PTI. 


The report stated the minister of cultural affairs, Mungantiwar, stressed that the event wasn't controversial, citing the weather service's forecast of 34 degrees Celsius. Ten women and four men tragically lost their lives to sunstroke at the event, which took place in an open space in Kharghar, Raigad district.


"The report could be tabled in the house during the ongoing session. There is nothing controversial about the incident because the meteorological department had predicted a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius," Mungantiwar was quoted as saying in the PTI report. 


He explained that although the event was planned by the cultural affairs ministry close to Mumbai, the timing was set at the convenience of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari so that their supporters could attend early.

He also said, "It is true that the cultural affairs ministry had organised the event near Mumbai. However, the timing was decided as per their (Appasaheb Dharmadhikari) availability. They told us their followers can come early for the event."

Opposition parties condemned the Eknath Shinde-led state government for the killings, claiming it was mismanaged and demanding an investigation. Mungantiwar's remarks raise the prospect of bringing up this issue during the current assembly meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mungantiwar lashed out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for insinuating that he was the reason behind the Backward Class Commission chief resignation; he labelled Wadettiwar as an "outright liar".

Speaking to journalists at Suyog residence during a casual interaction for out-of-town reporters covering the legislature sessions, Mungantiwar criticised Wadettiwar's assertions. 

Wadettiwar from the Congress party had alleged that a BJP minister from Vidarbha had insulted Nirgude, resulting in Nirgude's resignation from the commission's chairmanship. He also claimed that members of the backward class panel were facing threats and coercion to resign.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Which Anushka Shetty film is your favourite?
maharashtra kharghar mumbai news nagpur India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK