Completion set for next year, but unadjusted barriers and rising traffic issues lead to safety concerns. At least 40 lives lost; urgent measures needed

Traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway earlier this year. File pic/Nimesh Dave

Suffer on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway till May '25

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that the completion timeline for NH48 is set for April 30, 2025. However, this announcement comes amidst rising concerns about the safety of motor vehicles and passengers travelling on this highway. One primary concern is the increased height of the road by 1.5 feet due to white topping, a process of road concreting. Despite this change, the height of the safety barriers has not been adjusted accordingly, raising fears about the effectiveness of these barriers in preventing accidents.

Reports indicate that since the initiation of the roadwork, at least 40 individuals have lost their lives on NH48. In response to these concerns, Suhas Shetty, project director of the NH48 project, said, “Plans to enhance safety measures are in progress, although they are currently only on paper. Installation of metal rods across the stretch of highway over the current barriers has been approved, and work will commence soon.”

Shetty also pointed out various issues they are facing in the construction work. He said, “NH48 is a 121 km project in Maharashtra and is one of the only connectors of northern states to Palghar, Vasai-Virar, and Mumbai. This highway falls under a very high rainfall zone. The expected date of completion for white topping is April 30, 2025. There is significant traffic congestion due to 13-14 construction zones on the highway, including white topping at five to six locations. In such places, a minimum of two lanes are kept open for traffic.”



He added, “The availability of only 3 to 5 metres of width at construction zones for 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles on one side during topping is another major issue. Such congestion is mainly seen in the VVMC and MBMC areas, a 35-kilometre stretch from Versova Creek. This stretch observes 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles during rush hours. Frequent breakdowns of heavy vehicles also contribute to heavy traffic jams.” “Apart from these issues, the non-availability of service roads due to MMRDA, VVMC, and MBMC work adds to the traffic jams. Additionally, during traffic congestions, vehicles jump or cross the median, causing the other side of the road to also become congested,” he said.

“Non-availability of alternate roads or diversions for heavy vehicles from Manor-Wada-Bhiwandi, Shirsad-Parol-Bhiwandi, and Chinchoti-Bhiwandi plays a major role in causing traffic jams as well. Light motor traffic moving towards Mumbai constitutes only 25 per cent, while the rest is heavy vehicular traffic going towards Godbundar. Additionally, in sandwich areas where multiple organisations are working, other organisations have not completed their work, which hampers our progress and stalls work as the monsoon approaches,” he added.

He further said, “Illegal parking of vehicles on service roads also exacerbates traffic problems. We are aware of the illegal parking spots but lack adequate personnel to address the issue. Work on the service roads under VVMC, specifically from Vasai Phata to Sopara Phata, is not completed, causing strain on traffic. Illegal dumping of garbage and debris across the road is another major issue.”

He also proposed certain short-term and long-term solutions for the issues after the media questioned the safety aspects during his press conference. He said, “Implementation of crash barriers, signages, blinkers, and traffic wardens is necessary and will be implemented. New Jersey-type crash barriers will be installed to prevent crossing traffic. We have also proposed 400 streetlights, and measures to be taken for Sutrakar Phata as it is a black spot. We have requested the state government for additional traffic police personnel and asked the corporations to provide separate truck terminals so that heavy vehicles do not park on the highway or service roads.”

40

No of people who have died since work started

80k to 100k

No of vehicles that ply during rush hours