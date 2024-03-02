Sunetra Pawar meets Congress veteran Anantrao Thopte, Sharad Pawar's old rival

Political circles were abuzz after Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife and the NCP's probable candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, met Congress veteran and Sharad Pawar's old rival Anantrao Thopte

Political circles were abuzz after Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife and the NCP's probable candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, met Congress veteran and Sharad Pawar's old rival Anantrao Thopte.

Sunetra Pawar met Thopte, a former Maharashtra minister, at his home in Bhor on Friday, said his son and local Congress MLA Sangram Thopte.

Bhor is one of the six assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Speculation is rife that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party would field Sunetra against incumbent MP Supriya Sule in Baramati, turning it into a high-stakes battle between Sule's father Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew, as well as that between the ruling NDA and opposition MVA.

Anantrao Thopte who represented Bhor in the assembly six times before a shock defeat in 1999, was known as one of Sharad Pawar's rivals within the Congress when the latter was with the Grand Old Party.

Sangram Thopte, however, denied that the meeting had any political significance. "Sunetra Pawar was in Bhor for her party programme related to women's Self Help Groups yesterday, and she visited our house to inquire about my father's health. No politics should be linked to personal visits," he told PTI.

Supriya Sule too called on his father recently, he said.

Asked about his role in the campaign in Baramati, Thopte said he would work for the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sangram was reportedly upset when he did not get a ministerial berth or the Speaker's post in the previous MVA government.

"The issue of being upset is over as far as I am concerned," he said to a question.

"I have accepted all party decisions, and have been working for the party. I will work for the victory of the MVA candidate in Baramati," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised his counterpart Ajit Pawar, at a job fair in Baramati in the presence of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, for certain development works in Baramati, the stronghold of the Pawar family.

Fadnavis said Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar has done a great job in the constituency. "The new buildings, especially the one for police personnel, look very sophisticated. The new police building resembles a corporate office. I think government buildings should get a new look," he added.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's cousin sister and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also present on the stage.

Ajit Pawar said he didn't involve himself in unnecessary fights over development works. "I assure CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis that a day will come when Baramati will become a number one taluka in Maharashtra," he added. (With inputs from PTI)