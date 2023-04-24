Breaking News
Sunstroke deaths Pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to kin of deceased says Congress leader

Sunstroke deaths: Pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to kin of deceased, says Congress leader

Updated on: 24 April,2023 04:33 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The deaths took place as several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, assembled under the scorching morning sun at the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai

Huge crowds had reached for Maharashtra Bhushan Award function in Kharghar. File Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on Monday said the state government must provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the kin of the 14 people who lost their lives due to sunstroke and other health complications at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on April16.


The deaths took place as several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, assembled under the scorching morning sun at the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.



"The kin of the deceased must be given Rs 25 lakh as compensation. Moreover, the number of deaths is 50 and not 14 as mentioned by the authorities. A judicial probe must be initiated to fix responsibility. A culpable homicide case must be registered against the event contractor," he told reporters.

