The deaths took place as several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, assembled under the scorching morning sun at the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai

Huge crowds had reached for Maharashtra Bhushan Award function in Kharghar. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sunstroke deaths: Pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to kin of deceased, says Congress leader x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on Monday said the state government must provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the kin of the 14 people who lost their lives due to sunstroke and other health complications at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on April16.

The deaths took place as several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, assembled under the scorching morning sun at the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: 'MPs, MLAs with more than 2 children should be made ineligible to contest polls'

"The kin of the deceased must be given Rs 25 lakh as compensation. Moreover, the number of deaths is 50 and not 14 as mentioned by the authorities. A judicial probe must be initiated to fix responsibility. A culpable homicide case must be registered against the event contractor," he told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever