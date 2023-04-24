Breaking News
Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe

Updated on: 24 April,2023 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, also asked the governor to ensure that homicide cases are registered against those responsible for the tragedy

The attendees at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Kharghar. File Pic/Sameer Markande

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday sought a high-level probe into the death of 14 persons at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.
The persons died of sunstroke and dehydration but the Eknath Shinde-led government was trying to hide the numbers, a delegation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group told Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.


The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, also asked the governor to ensure that homicide cases are registered against those responsible for the tragedy.



This is a man-made tragedy and the image of the state has been tarnished due to it, the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to Bais.


The Shinde government is wholly responsible for the tragedy which happened as the authorities did not ensure proper arrangements at the function, it said.

According to the Maharashtra government, 14 people died on April 16 due to heat stroke after being hours under the sun at the award ceremony for renowned social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar.

