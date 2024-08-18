According to Sule, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which aims to offer financial support to women in Maharashtra, was implemented in response to the ruling coalition's "shock" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Supriya Sule, head of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group), attacked the Maharashtra government on Sunday, accusing it of being "extremely selfish" and viewing the brother-sister connection purely through a "prism of money." Sule's comments came during a rally in Dhule district, where she criticised the ruling Mahayuti coalition for its recently launched Ladki Bahin scheme, reported PTI.

According to Sule, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which aims to offer financial support to women in Maharashtra, was implemented in response to the ruling coalition's "shock" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and Shiv Sena (UBT), won 30 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the BJP with only nine of the 23 seats it had previously held.

Sule questioned the Ladki Bahin initiative, claiming that Rs 200 crore was spent on promotion and advertising rather than addressing women's needs ahead of the state assembly elections, the news agency report stated. She claimed that the monies would be better spent supporting ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, whose promised salary increase has yet to be implemented.

The report further stated that Sule went on to say that women in Maharashtra are more concerned with issues such as obtaining higher minimum support prices (MSP) for crops like soybean and cotton, generating jobs for the unemployed, and controlling inflation. She accused the state administration of failing to comprehend women's actual needs, calling it "extremely selfish."

"Women tell me that more than the Ladki Bahin scheme, they want good MSP (minimum support price) for soybean and cotton, jobs for the unemployed and a check on inflation. An ASHA worker said a GR (government resolution) is yet to be issued for a salary hike announced for them," Sule said.

"The state government has not understood what women want. This is an extremely selfish government. It sees the brother-sister relationship through the prism of money," the NCP (SP) MP charged.

"You have to take a decision on whether you want a government elected by the people or the one which has come by breaking two political parties," she said.

Sule also slammed the administration for postponing the state assembly elections, which were originally set for October, stating that it was due to fear, the report added.

According to the report, she asked the public to vote for the MVA so that a strong and stable administration could answer farmers' demands and manage chronic water issues. Sule urged people to accept the advantages of the Ladki Bahin program because it is their entitled money but cautioned that the scheme was launched in response to the government's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a veiled reference to her estranged cousin, Ajit Pawar, Sule questioned the timing of the initiative, saying, "Ask me how much Ladki Bahin (dear sister) I was before the Lok Sabha elections."