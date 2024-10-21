A remarkable 94 per cent of women expressed a desire for political parties to prioritise fare-free, safe, and reliable public bus transport in their agendas for the Maharashtra assembly polls

A survey conducted by Greenpeace among women commuters ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 has revealed that over 96 per cent of respondents said they would use public buses more for daily travel and intercity trips if bus services were made 'Fare-Free' for women.

Greenpeace's public transport manifesto demands the introduction of 'Fare-Free' public bus transport schemes for women and transgender individuals across all state, city, and municipal-run buses in Maharashtra. Additionally, it calls for fare-free or subsidized tickets and passes for women passengers, the physically challenged, and transgender people on the Mumbai suburban railway.

A remarkable 94 per cent of women expressed a desire for political parties to prioritise fare-free, safe, and reliable public bus transport in their agendas for the Maharashtra assembly polls, while 95 per cent endorsed Greenpeace's campaign for the inclusion of 'Fare-Free' public transport for women and transgender persons in the election manifestos of political parties.

Nearly half of the students and women earning less than 40,000 rupees per month report daily travel by public bus. The specific travel patterns of women often make transportation more expensive for them, as they need to purchase multiple tickets for linked trips in a single journey. In the current social context of urban mobility in India, where women are disproportionately burdened with unpaid care work, the cost and frequency of public transport significantly impact women more than men.

Survey Details

This survey gathered opinions from women in Mumbai about the city’s public bus system and their views on a proposed 'Fare-Free' bus scheme for women. The survey also explored why some women avoid using buses, examining challenges like safety, overcrowding, and the condition of bus shelters. A total of 504 women were interviewed at 52 bus stops across Mumbai to ensure broad spatial coverage. Equal numbers of bus stops were selected from four regions: South Mumbai, Western Suburbs, Eastern Suburbs, and Harbour Suburbs.