Sustainable development possible only if environment is preserved: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 5 said sustainable development was possible only if the environment was protected and preserved.

Speaking at a function to mark World Environment Day, Thackeray said climate change was causing natural calamities, adding that united efforts were necessary to protect and preserve the environment.

"Development is a must, but not at the cost of environment damage. In the last few years, there is more rain in less number of days and the incidents of landslides are also rising," he pointed out.

