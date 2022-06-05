Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Delhi Court extends police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for 5 days, to take him to Rajasthan
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma from primary membership, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal over inflammatory remarks against minorities
Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre
Maharashtra reports 1,494 COVID-19 cases; one death
Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sustainable development possible only if environment is preserved: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Sustainable development possible only if environment is preserved: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Speaking at a function to mark World Environment Day, Thackeray said climate change was causing natural calamities, adding that united efforts were necessary to protect and preserve the environment

Sustainable development possible only if environment is preserved: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 5 said sustainable development was possible only if the environment was protected and preserved.

Speaking at a function to mark World Environment Day, Thackeray said climate change was causing natural calamities, adding that united efforts were necessary to protect and preserve the environment.




"Development is a must, but not at the cost of environment damage. In the last few years, there is more rain in less number of days and the incidents of landslides are also rising," he pointed out.


Show full article

uddhav thackeray environment world environment day maharashtra mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK