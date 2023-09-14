Swallowing danger for just a few thousand dollars

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers reveal how drug mules ingest narcotics; between May 2021 and August 2023, they arrested 12 such individuals recovering drugs worth Rs 105 crore

The capsules carrying cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore ingested by a Ugandan national arrested in August

Drug capsules are assembled in layers using either balloons, condoms, cello tape or latex Each capsule measures around 6 cm to 7 cm and weighs between 25 gm and 40 gm DRI emphasises that detecting these drug mules at airports poses a significant challenge

Many agencies are involved in combating the scourge of drug smuggling in India. But smugglers employ a wide array of tactics to elude the law, resulting in drug trafficking through Indian airports and ports. However, one age-old method continues to pose a significant challenge for authorities. This involves individuals known as ‘body packers,’ who ingest drugs concealed within condom-wrapped capsules. They willingly take life-threatening risks, well aware that their chances of being apprehended are slim.

In August this year, Mumbai Airport saw the arrest of a Ugandan national who had concealed 65 capsules in his body, carrying a total of 785 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 7.85 crore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recorded 10 such cases between May 2021 and August 2023 and arrested 12 individuals, all from poor African countries. These arrests resulted in the recovery of drugs worth Rs 105 crore by Mumbai DRI.

The modus operandi

As per the DRI, the drug capsules are assembled in layers using either balloons, condoms, cello tape or latex. Drug mules swallow them. They can be inserted into the vagina or rectum, but this is less common due to the higher risk of leakage. Each capsule measures around 6 cm to 7 cm and weighs between 25 gm and 40 gm, with an average carrying capacity of 1 kg per mule.

According to a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drug balloons are often forcibly administered to body packers. In some instances, drug mules are given a drug-laced soup to numb their throats. It is oily and facilitates the smooth passage of the capsules down their throat. They may also have an anaesthetic sprayed into their mouths, enabling them to swallow as many as 120 capsules.

During their journey, drug mules are also administered medication to prevent bowel movements. Upon reaching their destination, they are given laxatives. But this perilous method of drug transportation has unfortunately resulted in fatalities when balloons rupture within the body. The corrosive effect of stomach acids can lead to a rapid and lethal outcome.

Detection, a challenge

DRI officials have emphasised that detecting these drug mules at airports poses a significant challenge. If there is prior intelligence regarding a person, they can conduct frisks and X-ray scans. However, considering the large number of passengers arriving from African countries, it becomes impractical to screen every traveller thoroughly. The airport machines are designed to detect metals and powders, making it impossible to identify items concealed within the body without the use of X-rays.

Officers rely on behavioural cues such as a passenger’s gait and facial expressions to assess whether they might be carrying contraband. Notably, these individuals often refrain from eating or drinking until they reach their destination.

Removing the capsules

A DRI officer detailed the process to remove the drug-filled capsules and said, “When such passengers are identified, they are immediately transported to a hospital for X-rays. After confirming the presence of concealed items, they are placed in a dedicated hospital room under police protection, with a team of DRI officials and doctors closely monitoring their condition. To aid in the natural expulsion of the drug-filled balloons, these individuals are provided with an assortment of foods, including bananas, milk and juice.”

Officials said that the entire process typically takes about a week to 10 days. If a drug mule is unable to naturally expel all the balloons, medical intervention with surgical procedures like endoscopy and laparoscopy is necessary. In a notable case in September 2022, DRI officials apprehended a Congo national named Alpha Mwamba Tshauke, 54, who stood at an impressive six feet three inches. He had concealed 116 capsules in his body, exceeding the usual capacity. During his 15-day stay at JJ Hospital, he managed to purge 115 capsules, but one remained lodged in his stomach. Doctors used laparoscopy to remove it.

Officials emphasise that in such cases, the risk of capsule leakage is substantial. In February 2022 a 32-year-old Kenyan woman carrying 51 capsules died when one of them ruptured during removal. In 2013, an unidentified man was found dead on the street. He had ingested drug capsules, one of which had ruptured.

Exploiting the impoverished

Despite these dire risks, smugglers continue to exploit impoverished individuals from Africa, offering them meagre compensation, typically ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 to transport drugs. “These drug mules or body packers mostly hail from poor African countries and are enticed, or, in some cases, coerced into drug smuggling for financial gain,” explained a DRI officer. It was revealed that they were also subjected to psychological manipulation, being told that their actions were wrong, but they could seek redemption by confessing their deeds to God at church upon their return.

Sources in the agency have also said that the cases detected at the various airports are just the tip of the iceberg and many drug mules walk out of the airports. After getting out of the airport, drug mules contact the person they have been asked to, and go to a hotel where they stay till they purge the capsules. Officials also suspect that the syndicate has doctors who help them in case of emergencies without informing the police.

7cm

Length of typical capsule

12

No. of alleged body packers arrested between May 2021 and August 2023

Recent incidents

In June at Mumbai Airport, a Benin national who had ingested 43 capsules containing 504 grams of heroin, with an estimated worth of around R5 crore was arrested. He was hospitalised at JJ Hospital and expelled all the capsules.

In March, the DRI arrested two Nigerian nationals at Mumbai International Airport, both had ingested 167 capsules with a total of 2.976 kg cocaine worth R30 crore. Both were admitted to JJ Hospital and purged all the capsules.