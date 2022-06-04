Tagged in Mumbai, bird flies 4,500 km in 5 months

The journey of a curlew sandpiper from the bustling city of Mumbai to laidback Mongolia has excited ornithologists; IUCN lists the bird as near-threatened

A map shows the migration of the curlew sandpiper, which is a wading bird

A curlew sandpiper, a wading bird, ringed by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at Mankhurd saltpans in January has reached Central Mongolia, covering over 4,500 km. The bird’s journey has excited ornithologists who hope to get crucial insights into the secret lives of the species.

“From Mumbai to Mongolia—this Curlew Sandpiper, ringed by the BNHS team at Mankhurd saltpans in early January 2022, has been recently recorded at Ugii lake in Central Mongolia,” BNHS tweeted.

Ringing since 1926

