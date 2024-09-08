Teen pilot on record-breaking solo flight to combat childhood cancer

Ethan Gao, is on a historic journey to become the youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents, while raising USD 1 million (Rs 8.22 crore) for childhood cancer research

Ethan Guo and his modified Cessna 182 small aircraft

Ethan Gao, a 19-year-old pilot, is on the verge of breaking a world record by becoming the youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents.

Flying a modified Cessna 182, a propeller-powered aircraft, he touched down in Mumbai during the night of August 6 and 7, as part of his global journey that began in Geneva, Switzerland. But his mission extends beyond just flying: Ethan is on a quest to raise USD 1 million (Rs 8.22 crore) for childhood cancer research and to spread awareness about the disease. Upon his arrival in Mumbai, Ethan met with this reporter to discuss his cause.

Fighting Childhood Cancer

At each stop along his journey, Ethan visits cancer hospitals to meet children battling the disease. “Flying is just a hobby. My main mission is to raise awareness about childhood cancer,” Ethan told mid-day. “In many places, there are a lot of misconceptions about the disease, and people often link it to superstition, which compromises treatment.”

He expressed concern about how parents in certain regions react to a cancer diagnosis. "When parents are told their child has cancer, many refuse to believe it. They take their kids home, only to return when the cancer has progressed to a critical stage. By then, it's often too late. I hope to help raise awareness.”

Funding the Journey

"I would never ask the public to sponsor my journey, so I turned to the corporate world. Initially, no one believed in my mission, but my first boss took a chance and sponsored me. As word spread, more sponsors came on board, not only helping with the journey but also contributing to the $1 million target.”

Chasing a World Record

Ethan’s flight will span seven continents, and upon its completion, he will break the current world record held by a 21-year-old. "Flying is just a hobby, and the world record is a secondary goal. I’m a first-generation pilot—no one in my family has experience with aviation, so everything was more challenging for me. I even worked as a waiter, and it was my boss from the restaurant who became my first sponsor," Ethan shared.

Covering more than 50,000 miles with over 75 takeoffs in 60 countries, Ethan’s journey is extensive. His videographer explained to mid-day, “I can't fly with Ethan since he's aiming for a solo record. I travel on commercial flights and meet him at his next landing spot.”

Flying a modified aircraft

Ethan’s aircraft is a modified Cessna 182, a 30-year-old model with limited navigation equipment. To accommodate an extra fuel tank, the four-seater plane was converted into a two-seater, allowing the aircraft to stay airborne for up to 17 hours at cruising speeds of 140 to 150 knots (260 km/h). “People think I wouldn’t be scared, but it’s quite the opposite. I was terrified flying from Pakistan to India, especially after hearing about a low-pressure system forming over the ocean. My aircraft is much lighter than airliners that experience turbulence, so my chances of surviving a storm would be slim,” Ethan admitted.

Personal tragedy

Ethan’s journey took on deeper significance when his cousin was diagnosed with cancer mid-way through his trip. “This mission isn’t just about setting a record. I’m using every opportunity to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the urgent need for more research. Cancer is devastating, especially when it targets children. All the money I raise will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the fight against paediatric cancer and working to improve survival rates globally,” Ethan said.