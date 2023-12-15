Tell us before Dec 17 what you have done on Maratha quota demand: Manoj Jarange to ministers

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday asked the Maharashtra ministers who came to Antarwali Sarati in Jalna to meet quota agitators to inform about what they have done about the demand since the community feels it is being fooled

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday asked the Maharashtra ministers who came to Antarwali Sarati in Jalna to meet quota agitators to inform about what they have done about the demand since the community feels it is being fooled.

Jarange asked the ministers to divulge the details before December 17.

Jarange had sat on a hunger strike in August-September and again after Dussehra in October seeking reservation for the Maratha community. He had sought Kunbi certificates for the community. Kunbis are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment in the state.

While getting him to call off his fast, several ministers had met him in Antarwali Sarati, the site of the quota protest, and had assured him the state government would give the Maratha community justice.

Speaking to reporters in a hospital where he is recuperating, Jarange said, "Ministers Atul Save, Dhananjay Munde, Uday Samant and others who came to Antarwali Sarati must say before December 17 what they have done about the quota demand."

"Or else, once we call for (another) agitation, we will not turn back. If they don't speak, the community will feel it is being fooled," Jarange claimed.

Jarange said the assurances given by the government, which he claimed are on paper, will be revealed if the ministers don't speak up.

While calling off his second fast on November 2, Jarange had set December 24 as the deadline before the government to give reservation to Marathas.

Jarange on Thursday claimed the Maharashtra government has changed its statements on the Maratha quota issue and hence he along with other members of the community will hold a meeting on December 17 to decide on how to take their agitation forward.

"The government earlier said it will withdraw cases in the Antarwali Sarati incident. Instead they arrested people there. The government changed its statements on Maratha reservation after listening to (state cabinet minister) Chhagan Bhujbal," Jarange claimed.