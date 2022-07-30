Test for H1N1 test if flu patient has 100.4+ fever

BMC brings out guidelines to facilitate uniform testing and treatment of swine flu in city; other symptoms to note are severe sore throat, runny nose

Those having fever lower than 100.4, throat irritation, body ache, diarrhoea and vomiting do not need a swine flu test, says the BMC. Representation pic

Swab samples for swine flu tests must be collected from patients having more than 100.4-degree fever, severe sore throat and a runny nose, say the BMC’s latest guidelines on checking the spread of H1N1 virus in the city, which has seen 62 cases till July 24. The experience of private doctors suggests the city has many more swine flu cases.

The civic corporation on Friday came out with protocols for the collection of samples and treatment based on health conditions and the risks involved for an individual. While most swine flu patients have mild symptoms, the BMC has asked all civic-run and private hospitals, BMC dispensaries and private practitioners to follow the testing and treatment protocol.

A person who has a mild fever—body temperature of fewer than 38 degrees Celcius or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit—cough, throat irritation, body ache, diarrhoea and vomiting does not need a swine flu test and there is no need to prescribe oseltamivir though the patient must stay in home isolation, say the guidelines.

But senior citizens, pregnant women, children under the age of 5 years and co-morbid people are high-risk patients and must be evaluated, it says.

The protocol says that for anyone with a fever of more than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, severe sore throat, and a runny nose, swabs must be collected and a doctor can recommend oseltamivir and antibiotics if needed apart from advising home isolation.

People complaining of breathlessness, chest pain, hemoptysis, hypotension, bluish discolouration of nails, and children showing drowsiness must be admitted to the hospital and their swabs must be collected for testing, says the swine flu guidelines.

Oseltamivir remains the standard of treatment for only high-risk groups and people who need hospitalisation along with supportive treatment.

Dr Neeraj Tulara, an infectious disease specialist at LH Hiranandani Hospital, said, “As the rain starts, flu cases start picking up. Recently we have seen a sudden surge in flu cases and also swine flu cases.”

Officials said the protocol is aimed at facilitating uniform treatment and avoiding undesired flu testing and misuse of anti-viral drugs. Dr Mangla Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, said, “Not every patient having symptoms must undergo swine flu testing. We have issued protocols and accordingly doctors have to take a call after assessing the health condition of the patient. We have enough stock of swine flu medicine and patients testing positive will be sent to Kasturba hospital for treatment.”

62

No. of swine flu cases till July 24