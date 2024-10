The airline will operate eight flights per week between Mumbai and Bangkok: two on Monday and one each on the rest of the days

NOK Air, a Thailand-based aviation company, is all set to start flight operations between Mumbai and Bangkok from October 28. The airline will operate eight flights per week: two on Monday and one each on the rest of the days.

NOK Air had begun operating flights from Hyderabad last year.

More details awaited.